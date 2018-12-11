Two Buses Collide at Walt Disney World, Sending Several Park Guests to Hospital

Fifteen guests were hospitalized after two buses collided at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the Epcot auto plaza around 10 a.m., according to a Disney World representative. The 15 injured park goers were being treated for minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol told The Associated Press that there were 51 people on board when one Disney bus rear ended the other at a parking booth near Epcot. A highway patrol spokeswoman said the passengers taken to the hospital had “very minor injuries.”

A bus collided with another bus at the EPCOT entrance. Lots of fire department and saw a Ambulance being loaded. pic.twitter.com/kcckUSUG0j — Hastin (@hastin) December 11, 2018

In photos shared to Twitter of the two buses, a resort bus with a cracked front windshield could be seen. Twitter user @hastin observed that “the 2 right hand entry lanes [were] closed” and that two fire trucks, “several” police cars, two ambulance and several Disney transport vans were on site.

“A bus collided with another bus at the EPCOT entrance,” the Twitter user wrote. “Lots of fire department and saw a Ambulance being loaded.”

WFTV reported that “Mutual Aid has been called in from Orange & Osceola Counties” and that the patients were all treated as “non emergency” according to Disney officials.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and Cast Members and we are currently focused on the well-being of those involved in the situation,” the representative said.

WFTV reported that the driver of the bus that rear-ended the other was 21-year-old Jacob Buettner, who troopers said was ticketed for careless driving.