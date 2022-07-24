Seafood Meals Recalled in 25 States

Albertsons Companies recalled ready-to-eat seafood meals sold at its supermarkets in 25 states and Washington, D.C. last week. The meals prepared in stores included incorrect ingredient labels that did not list allergens, including shrimp, egg, wheat, and soy. Albertsons' supermarkets include ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King's, Pak 'N Save, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, and Vons.

The recall covers three different 12-oz. ReadyMeals packages with sell-through date up to and including July 18, according to the notice published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. The names of the meals are ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked With Cocktail Sauce (UPC: 23463800000); ReadyMeals Snow Crap Legs Imitation Surimi (23463900000); and ReadyMeals Crab & Shrimp with cocktail sauce (23253500000). The meals are all packaged in clear plastic containers with four compartments.

Albertsons conducted an internal technical review, which found that these three packages included undeclared allergens. There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions linked to the problem. Anyone with a food allergy or sensitivity to the allergens in these packages should not eat them. Consumers can return them to their local store for a full refund.

The Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce package included crustacean (shrimp) and fish (anchovy) ingredients that were not declared on the ingredients label. The Snow Crab Legs imitation Surimi package included the allergens crustacean (crab); egg; fish (pollock whiting, anchovy); and wheat. The Crab & Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce pack included crustacean (shrimp, crab); egg; fish (pollock whiting, anchovy); wheat; and soy.

The recalled products were sold in the following states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, and Wyoming. They were also sold at Albertsons stores in Washington, D.C. Consumers can contact Albertsons' customer service center at 1-877-723-3929 with additional questions.

There have been several recalls involving seafood in recent weeks. Last month, Irvington Seafood Inc. recalled 1-pound packages of "Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat" because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The product was sold in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Georgia. The recall covered packages with the batch numbers 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146, 148, or 150 and license number "AL 111-C."

In the U.K., Waitrose Frozen Cooked & Peeled Jumbo King Prawns and Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns were recalled late last month. The products were mixed with an uncooked product, the U.K. Food Standards Agency said. The Frozen Cooked & Peeled Jumbo King Prawns packages had "best before" dates "up to and including June 2023), while the Essential Frozen Cooked Prawns packages had expirations dates "up to and including February 2024."