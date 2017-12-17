Twitter Users Share Their Favorite Snow Day Traditions

Since the cold weather is here and it’s currently snowing in parts of the U.S., Twitter users shared some of their favorite snow day traditions.

While traditions vary for plenty of users, some expressed how they like to take snow days as an opportunity to binge-watch their favorite show, with Netflix being one of their top snowed-in activities.

Netflix and freeze #FavoriteSnowDayActivities — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) December 17, 2017



#FavoriteSnowDayActivities

Chill and Netflix? Did everybody already said that? — Mia Cortesse (@Miacortesse) December 17, 2017



Wrapped up in blankets like a burrito, watching Netflix #FavoriteSnowDayActivities — billy binion (@billy2kid45) December 17, 2017

Another favorite activity: making sure you check off all the Christmas movies you haven’t seen. With Hallmark Channel and Netflix now providing a full assortment of new movies, this task will never be accomplished.

#FavoriteSnowDayActivities Watching Christmas movies, and eating Christmas cookies, cuddled with a blanket and your loved one…😉😉😉 — S🔥♐ Force of Nature (@theusagirl) December 17, 2017

Watching my favorite movies #FavoriteSnowDayActivities — MG 🌼 (@FeministRocks) December 17, 2017

Drinking is also a favorite activity of many, either coco or something stronger.

I used to just love drinking beer and plowing snow….DOT didn’t feel the same way apparently… #favoritesnowdayactivities😉😂 — SweetDream’n ℛℒℋ (@_Jrlh_) December 17, 2017

Star Wars fans might want to head out to see The Last Jedi or just stay inside and pretend they live on Hoth.

#FavoriteSnowDayActivities pretend it’s hoth from star wars — SHAWN Keefe (@shawnkeefe74) December 17, 2017

#FavoriteSnowDayActivities

Star Wars Marathon — Ghost of Christmas PAst Dude (@Mr_GuyWise) December 17, 2017

Curling up with a good book is also an option.

#FavoriteSnowDayActivities Staying inside and reading a good book with a cat on my lap. — Lynn (@realaltperson) December 17, 2017

#FavoriteSnowDayActivities Staying cozy inside by the fire ☺ — Careful Cosmic Girl (@VeryCarefulGirl) December 17, 2017

There’s also this Floridian, who doesn’t seem too happy that he doesn’t get snow.