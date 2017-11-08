Twitter Remembers 9/11 With Touching Photo Tributes

Trending

Monday marks the 16th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks in which nearly 3,000 people were killed in a series of orchestrated plane crashes.

Each year on the anniversary of the tragic event, thousands of people do their part to remember and honor the victims, attending memorials and posting online to join others in memorializing those who died due to the senseless violence.

Keep scrolling to see just a few of the tributes that have been pouring in on social media today.

Remembrance tributes

Many used Twitter to share images remembering the tragic day, posting graphics created to honor the victims and celebrate the heroic responders who came to the aid of the city.

Photos from the scene

Others are sharing their memories by posting photos from the day, posting the tragic images with message of remembrance and honor.

The memorials of today

Across the country, thousands are doing their part to honor the victims of 9/11, holding memorials and taking moments to remember those who lost their lives to the senseless attack.

