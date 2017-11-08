Twitter Remembers 9/11 With Touching Photo Tributes

Monday marks the 16th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks in which nearly 3,000 people were killed in a series of orchestrated plane crashes.

Each year on the anniversary of the tragic event, thousands of people do their part to remember and honor the victims, attending memorials and posting online to join others in memorializing those who died due to the senseless violence.

Remembrance tributes

Many used Twitter to share images remembering the tragic day, posting graphics created to honor the victims and celebrate the heroic responders who came to the aid of the city.

Sadly remembering 911 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjxCd9Rx94 — Mick Blast (@mickblast) September 11, 2017

On #PatriotDay we honor the nearly 3,000 innocent lives taken from us on #911 & all those who rose up in service in response to the attacks. pic.twitter.com/wTDWJT5XZR — Concho Valley ER (@ConchoValleyER) September 11, 2017

Photos from the scene

Others are sharing their memories by posting photos from the day, posting the tragic images with message of remembrance and honor.

I remember being in NYC on 9/11. Our country will never forget the Bravery & ❤️ of all of those who died trying to save others! @FDNY pic.twitter.com/TyFCMw76Lf — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) September 11, 2017

#9/11/01 I will NEVER forget

R.I.P. all who were murdered

TY 2 1st responders

God carry their families ?✝ pic.twitter.com/9BuobPLajF — KayGNever4get 9/11 (@mystormee) September 11, 2017

Even though it was 16 years ago, the memories of 9/11 are still vivid in our minds. We will never forget those lost in the attacks that day. pic.twitter.com/5g4C5V97Uo — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) September 11, 2017

The memorials of today

Across the country, thousands are doing their part to honor the victims of 9/11, holding memorials and taking moments to remember those who lost their lives to the senseless attack.

.@PtboFireRescue held a moment of silence outside station 1 to remember those lost on #911 #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/B1OuxmFnlx — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 11, 2017

Today, at 10:03AM, we lit up the pylon in remembrance of the tragedies of 9/11 and all those affected. ??#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/W1bwzCnSVC — Ind. Motor Speedway (@IMS) September 11, 2017

1400 participants in the Tucson community have come out to the U of A stadium for the 911 memorial event pic.twitter.com/AnLikDf8j7 — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOA) September 11, 2017

Powerful display at my alma mater, @SMU to honor the lives lost on 9/11/01. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Y6m1zuspWp — Morgan Meyer (@MorganMeyerTX) September 11, 2017

