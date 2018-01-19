Twitter Users Share Their Struggles of Trying to Diet

New Year’s Eve has come and gone, and for many people it marks the start of trying to improve themselves through new year’s resolutions.

One of the most popular resolutions people pick is to eat better and lose weight via a proper diet. But, as many people are learning less than a week into 2018, dieting is tough.

The hashtag, “I Started My Diet But Then” started trending on Twitter Saturday afternoon, as users shared their struggles trying to avoid fatty and unhealthy foods. The problem, as many of them found out, is that unhealthy food is often the most delicious.

#IStartedMyDietButThen pizza happened. And fries. And burgers. And wings. — unicorns donuts 🦄🍩 (@UnicornsDonuts) January 6, 2018

#IStartedMyDietButThen I saw the beer and a burger deal in the pub. What’s a guy to do? pic.twitter.com/VylNKU771q — Gavin Etheridge (@stgavalot) January 6, 2018

Others also noticed that if they try to starve themselves on their diet, they’ll end up hungry and angry.

So if you’re one of the many fighting off cravings as you try to start a new diet, just know that you’re not alone and that the struggle is all too real!