Twitter Rips into Tomi Lahren’s American Flag Halloween Costume

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren’s Halloween costume is causing an uproar on social media.

Just weeks after criticizing athletes who take a knee during the national anthem, stating that it is disrespecting the flag, Lahren is being flagged for her choice in costume.

On October 28th, the Fox News contributor shared her American flag-themed costume on Instagram. In the picture, she sports a “Make America Great Again” bodysuit, an American flag fanny pack, a red tutu, and wings made out of what appear to be an American flag. “Oh LA get ready to find your safe spaces! What am I? Well if you’re a conservative, I’m American AF. If you’re a lib, I’m ‘offensive.’ Let’s go,” the caption reads.

It didn’t take long for social media users to begin calling Lahren out for her hypocrisy, citing the U.S. Code that states that “no part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform.” While some Twitter users praised Lahren for being so patriotic, others had a few select words for her.

Lahren later took to Twitter to address the controversy, claiming that the “selectively patriotic Snowflakes” are wrong about the costume being in violation of the U.S. Code.

For the selectively patriotic Snowflakes who are melting over a Halloween costume: pic.twitter.com/Z0k17oSO0v — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 29, 2017

Read on to see some of Twitter’s best reactions.

The Costume of a True Patriot

Some big names in the political landscape showed their support for Lahren.

The President’s son even came to Lahren’s defense.

Life is hard; it’s even harder when you’re stupid. pic.twitter.com/rpS7svtfvf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 29, 2017

Political Commentator or Hypocrite?

By and far, the majority of comments on Lahren’s posts are from people accusing her of being a hypocrite. Back in September, Lahren shared her own opinion of respecting the flag on Fox News.

“You want to get political? Fine. Put it out there, disrespect the country, but don’t for one second think people like me are going to let it go unquestioned. No. I’ll be happy to remind you what that flag and that anthem mean because maybe, just maybe, it’s bigger than you and your temper tantrum.”

Not against US Code: Kneeling during the National Anthem



IS against US Code: Wearing the flag as clothing



Way to go @TomiLahren https://t.co/CCpAYdrq0I — Berserkir Joe (@barefootboomer) October 29, 2017

I guess disrespecting the American flag in this manner is okay. My god…just don’t kneel during the anthem. — Eric E. (@ItsMeDoublEE) October 30, 2017

For Halloween, Tomi Lahren dressed as a Flag Code Violation. pic.twitter.com/Ur24U6v2uB — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 29, 2017

Is That a Fanny Pack?

While the majority of commenters were split on whether or not Lahren’s costume was in violation of the U.S. Code, others were simply stuck on the fact that she was wearing a fanny pack. Didn’t those get left in the ’90s?

There is nothing patriotic about an American flag fanny pack. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 29, 2017