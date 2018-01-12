Twitter Lambastes President Trump for Immigrants Slur

Trending

President Donald Trump stunned social media users after the Washington Post and New York Times reported he once asked why immigrants from “s—hole countries” come to the United States.

On Thursday, the Washington Post first reported that Trump became frustrated during a meeting with lawmakers about restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and other countries.

“Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?” Trump said, sources briefed on the meeting told the Post and New York Times. Trump was referring to Haiti and African countries, and suggested that the U.S. should bring in more immigrants from countries like Norway.

The comments surprised cabinet members and lawmakers, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin. Senators David Perdue and Tom Cotton, and Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Robert Goodlatte also attended the meeting. Trump and Congress are looking at a deal to help “Dreamers,” immigrants protected under the DACA program.

The sources told the Times that Trump asked if Haitians could be left out of the deal. “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” Trump reportedly said.

White House spokesman Raj Shah did not deny Trump’s statements.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” Shah said. “Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

Trump’s comments about immigrants sparked shock and inspired jokes on Twitter. Comedian Nick Jack Pappas wondered why Norwegians would want to live under a “s—-hole President.”

Journalist Sarah Harvard said she is “proud to be the daughter of an immigrant from an African ‘s—hole’ country.”

Actress Monica Raymund said Trump “isn’t even trying to hide his bigotry.”

Writer Wajahat Ali noted the contributions Pakistanis have made in the U.S.

Journalist Dan Rather called the comment a “new low” and “disgraceful for him, the country, and every American.”

Others said that the U.S. has become a “s—hole” country himself thanks to Trump.

