Twitter Mocks Donald Trump After He Retweets Satire Website and Calls Himself 'Big T'

President Donald Trump became the subject of much social media mocking after he shared some fake news of his own. Early Friday morning, the president tweeted the link to a story headlined "Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News," though the article was not fact, but rather from a satire website.

Trump, however, apparently believed the story to be true. Reacting to the satirical news, he wrote, "Wow, this has never been done in history" and said "this includes his really bad interview last night." He went on to ask, "why is Twitter doing this," adding, "Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T," the latter of which he later claimed was a reference to "Big Tech" and not himself.

Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr via @TheBabylonBee Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

The Babylon Bee, the source of the story, is a self-proclaimed satire website. In the site's About Us section, it clearly states, "The Babylon Bee is the world's best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life." The site even boasts a completely impossible origin story, claiming that it was "created ex nihilo on the eighth day of the creation week, exactly 6,000 years ago" and has been "the premier news source through every major world event, from the Tower of Babel and the Exodus to the Reformation and the War of 1812."

The fact that Trump, who is no stranger to calling out "fake news," seemingly believed the site was all fact-based was immediately cause for much social media frenzy, and the president was quickly mocked for his tweet. Scroll down to see how Twitter is reacting.