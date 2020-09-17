Donald Trump Calls out Twitter for ‘Bad’ Trending Topics About Him, and Social Media Sounds Off
President Donald Trump has called out Twitter for only including him in its Trending Topics when the news is negative, and social media users are sounding off about it. In a post on Thursday, Trump wrote, "Twitter makes sure that Trending on Twitter is anything bad, Fake or not, about President Donald Trump. So obvious what they are doing. Being studied now!"
Trump's lament over what he sees as unfair treatment by the social media site has garnered a lot of attention from users, many of whom have expressed issue with him prioritizing this over his many other responsibilities as the U.S. president. "Keep on blabbing about how poorly you were treated on Twitter. Meanwhile, 200,000 dead, the west is on fire in the south east is drowning. So, good job," one user wrote. Scroll down to read more responses to Trump's newest Twitter complaint.
197,000 Americans have died of COVID and you’re tweeting about Twitter trends. #wedeservebetter— Brigitte Peck (@BrigittePeck) September 17, 2020
prevnext
It's not Twitter doing it. It's people. Voters. Who think you are doing a terrible job.— R Bratten Weiss (@Prof_RBW) September 17, 2020
Twitter uses an algorithm based on popularity.
It's not Twitter's fault that everyone hates you.— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 17, 2020
prevnext
You are clueless about how algorithms work, aren’t you? The trends are negative about you because Twitter users have negative views of you, like most Americans.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 17, 2020
Poor you- always the victim.— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 17, 2020
prevnext
Trump doesn't know how trending on Twitter works...
Then again, he doesn't know how anything works.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) September 17, 2020
Twitter has nothing to do with it. It’s the American people speaking loudly. And clearly. You’re just mad because you don’t have enough real supporters to trend anything.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 17, 2020
prevnext
Amy Dorris is trending. https://t.co/hVTKQpW7t5— Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 17, 2020
If you don’t like Twitter, you can leave Twitter.— Penny Ray #ResistTrump #Progressive (@pmjray) September 17, 2020
prevnext
Haha. Right. The computer algorithm is out to get you. Maybe its just that the majority of people on Twitter don't like you and the majority of stories about you are you being terrible. Might be time for some inward reflection, big guy.— 🌊We need change🌊 #BidenHarris2020 (@TrumpWillSinkUS) September 17, 2020
That’s not Twitter. That’s the American people. You do not represent the silent majority. You represent the vocal minority. Yelling and screaming doesn’t work on twitter. Lying doesn’t work on twitter. You may be able to fool the weak minded, but we’ll always know who you are— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) September 17, 2020
prevnext
Maybe you should instead study how you downplayed a deadly pandemic and killed 200,000, k?— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) September 17, 2020
...maybe that's just how people feel about you.— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) September 17, 2020
prev
How dare Americans have a negative view of Trump after he caused the dead of over 200K Americans, bankrupted America, and lied over 22,000 times!— #JoeBidenKamalaHarris2020 (@mariacsuarez50) September 17, 2020