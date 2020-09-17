Donald Trump Calls out Twitter for ‘Bad’ Trending Topics About Him, and Social Media Sounds Off

President Donald Trump has called out Twitter for only including him in its Trending Topics when the news is negative, and social media users are sounding off about it. In a post on Thursday, Trump wrote, "Twitter makes sure that Trending on Twitter is anything bad, Fake or not, about President Donald Trump. So obvious what they are doing. Being studied now!"

Trump's lament over what he sees as unfair treatment by the social media site has garnered a lot of attention from users, many of whom have expressed issue with him prioritizing this over his many other responsibilities as the U.S. president. "Keep on blabbing about how poorly you were treated on Twitter. Meanwhile, 200,000 dead, the west is on fire in the south east is drowning. So, good job," one user wrote. Scroll down to read more responses to Trump's newest Twitter complaint.