Twitter Lights up After Donald Trump Tweets ‘They’re After You’ Amid Impeachment

The House of Representatives in a history-making vote impeached President Donald Trump Wednesday night, but according to the 45th president, “they’re after you.” In a tweet shared with his millions of followers just after the vote, Trump, only the third president to be impeached, took aim at Democrats, causing a firestorm to erupt in the responses.

The tweet, featuring the statement “In reality they’re not after me. They’re after you. I’m just in the way,” overlaid on a black and white photo of Trump, immediately sparked discussion, with many hitting back.

“Oh look everyone another tactic involving fear,” one person wrote. “Its quite sad [Donald Trump] a president is supposed to unite this country and bring us hope and to lead.”

“For the first time in your life, you got something you earned. Welcome to the exclusive club,” a second person tweeted, sharing a picture of Trump’s face alongside former presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, the only two other presidents to have been impeached.

“Hey [Trump]…you’ve been [impeached]. And guess what? NONE of these pathetic cry-for-help tweets will be in the history books. Not one…damn…tweet. Just this: ‘Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, is one of only three presidents to be IMPEACHED.,’” responded another.

“December 18, 2019: The illegitimate President of the United States, Donald J. Trump has been legitimately,” a fifth added.

Of course, not everyone was so eager to disagree with Trump, and many of his supporters also flocked to the post to slam the impeachment proceedings.

“You’re just in the way! You could have such an easy life. Thank you for taking all those arrows meant for us,” one person wrote. “You are saving our country. You should know we see that.”

“The democrats are celebrating impeachment today, however we will be celebrating the Senate’s acquittal of Trump and [Donald Trump’s] re-election in 2020,” tweeted another.

In a historic vote, the House of Representatives impeached Trump on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power (230 to 197 and one present vote) and obstruction of Congress (229 to 198 and one present vote) in connection with his Ukraine scandal, making him only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached and only the first-term president to be impeached, according to Time.

The impeachment, however, does not necessarily mean that Trump will be removed from office. He will now be tried in the Republican-controlled Senate, where a conviction would require the votes of nearly two dozen Republican senators. The trial is expected in early January.