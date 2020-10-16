Twitter's Brief Downtime Left Many Online With Humorous Theories Behind the Outage

Twitter was briefly down on Thursday, sparking plenty of hilarious theories about the outage. The social network was unavailable for most users for almost an hour before it finally returned to working shape around 7 p.m. ET. The outage also made it impossible for users to post messages from the mobile app.

According to Twitter, the company found an irregularity in its application programming interface (API), reports CNBC. The company later said there was a system change that went into effect earlier than planned. There was no evidence of a security break or hack, Twitter said.

"Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack," the company said. "Most of you should be back to Tweeting. The outage was caused by a system change initiated earlier [than] planned, affecting most of our servers. We’re working hard to bring Twitter back to normal and expect things to be fully resolved in 1-2 hours. We appreciate your patience."

Although Twitter explained what happened, users instantly began theorizing what was behind the outage. Some even found it suspicious that it happened just before President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden started their competing town hall events on NBC and ABC, respectively. Twitter appeared to be up and running before either event began though. Here's a look at some of the funnier theories floating around Thursday evening.