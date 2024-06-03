Prince William Mourns Death of 'Legend' With 'Huge Heart': Read the Royal Family's Statement on Rob Burrow's Death

Prince William is mourning the death of Rugby "legend" Rob Burrow, whom he says had a "huge heart." On Sunday, it was announced that Borrow passed away at 41, five years after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND).

In response to the sad news, William issued a statement on behalf of the Royal Family. "A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream,'" The Prince and Princess of Wales — William and his wife Kate Middleton — writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy."

Back in January, Prince William presented Burrow and his friend — and former teammate — Kevin Sinfield with their Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honors in January, according to CNN.

Additionally, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer both expressed sorrow over Burrow's death. In a message shared on X, Starmer posted that "Rob leaves behind an incredible legacy in his work to raise awareness and advocate for those with Motor Neurone Disease. My thoughts are with his family and friends through this time."

In his own personal memorial, Sunak described Burrow as "an inspiration to everyone who met him or who heard his incredible story," and added that he "leaves behind an amazing legacy."

Burrow is survived by his wife, Lindsey, and the three children they share together.