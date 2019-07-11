Twitter Suffers Worldwide Outage on Website, Social Media App

UPDATE: Twitter is now back for “most people,” according to the company. “The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we’re now fixing. Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we’re working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible,” Twitter said in its latest update.

Twitter is down across the world, with the social media app going down Thursday afternoon. Users have not been able to post or share messages both on the website and the Twitter mobile app. The company’s status site shows there is an “active incident” being investigated.

When users try to log on to the site, the error page shows up instead. “Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing – we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We will keep you updated on what’s happening,” reads the Twitter status page.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter and we’ll keep you updated on what’s happening via our status page,” Twitter spokeswoman Lindsay McCallum told Digital Trends.

According to Down Detector, Twitter outages began around 2:46 p.m. ET. Outages have been reported across various platforms, including the iPhone app and Android app. The site’s outage map shows reported outages across the U.S., in parts of Europe, Japan and South America.

This is just the latest major outage for a social network this month. Reddit went down for a few hours earlier Thursday, while Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for almost 12 hours last week. Facebook and Instagram were also down for a period of time in March.

Notably in these situations, users head to Twitter to complain about a social network not working. In Thursday’s situation, people took to Twitter’s Facebook page to joke about the outage.

To add fuel to the fire, Twitter posted a screenshot of a tweet during the outage! “Imagine an evil whale. You can’t. What would it even do,” the tweet read.

“I’d love for Twitter to update their Facebook saying that they’re down!!” one person wrote.

“Never knew the day would come so soon that I’d have to come on FB to find out if Twitter is down,” another chimed in.

“So this is what y’all are doing? Making Facebook posts. Did someone trip over the cables? Fix Twitter now!” one fan typed.

“So is basically a hint because the whole site has gone Fail Whale?” another joked.

Ironically, the Twitter outage began just as President Donald Trump was holding a “social media summit” at the White House, notes The Hill. The guest list includes controversial figures who have accused Twitter of silencing them. Twitter, Facebook and other tech companies were not invited to the event.

