Twitch Bans Confederate Flags, Sparking Strong Reaction on Social Media

Twitch recently announced that it is banning Confederate flags from its channels, and the news has sparked a strong reaction on social media. According to an announcement from the company, the policy is not currently active but will take effect on Jan. 22, 2021. At that time, any channel found to be in violation will be at risk for as-yet-undetermined disciplinary action.

Twitch explained that it is a "space for people to create, join and participate in communities that share their interests," and cannot tolerate racism, harassment or bullying of any kind. "It’s important that this is done in a manner that allows everyone to flourish," the company said. "Twitch aims to be a place where everyone can come together in shared, community experiences," they went on to say. "This vision is threatened when people experience harmful rhetoric and abuse on Twitch." The move has certainly sparked a lot of comments on Twitter, with some supporting Twitch's decision, and others criticizing them for censoring free speech. Scroll down to see what people are saying.