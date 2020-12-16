Twitch Bans Confederate Flags, Sparking Strong Reaction on Social Media
Twitch recently announced that it is banning Confederate flags from its channels, and the news has sparked a strong reaction on social media. According to an announcement from the company, the policy is not currently active but will take effect on Jan. 22, 2021. At that time, any channel found to be in violation will be at risk for as-yet-undetermined disciplinary action.
Twitch explained that it is a "space for people to create, join and participate in communities that share their interests," and cannot tolerate racism, harassment or bullying of any kind. "It’s important that this is done in a manner that allows everyone to flourish," the company said. "Twitch aims to be a place where everyone can come together in shared, community experiences," they went on to say. "This vision is threatened when people experience harmful rhetoric and abuse on Twitch." The move has certainly sparked a lot of comments on Twitter, with some supporting Twitch's decision, and others criticizing them for censoring free speech. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
So cracking down on symbols of hate and hate speech? I mean its thier platform to do what they want with, making users and creators comfy is probably good for business— Blazar Force (@blazarforce) December 9, 2020
prevnext
what about free speach— BLACKSPOT (@RfatZana) December 9, 2020
considering i've received comments in my own stream that i look like a terrorist i am 100% okay with this, bring the hammer down on people who go out of their way to make others feel awful— Michael Berinon (@datfunkyknight) December 9, 2020
prevnext
Twitch dug pretty deep with this, I'm on board! I'd rather very specific policies that everyone can understand and the platform can implement equally.
Too many broad-stroke attempts out there that only confuse and aren't enforced fairly or fully.— DawgNet - Tech, Trivia, Gaming - dawgnet.ca (@DawgNet) December 9, 2020
G O O D
-a streamer— Luna Lovelass -Ghost VTuber- (@LunaLovelass) December 9, 2020
December 9, 2020prevnext
Starting January 22, Twitch will ban the displaying of the Confederate flag, given its history and present association with slavery and white supremacist groups. Nice!— Vuppe (@vuppecinthus) December 9, 2020
prevnext
You’re correct, it’s not about the flag - it’s about the racism motivated treason that it represents. People who flew the confederate flag killed people who flew the American flag. Why wouldn’t twitch, a private company, be allowed to ban it? Why don’t you want them to?— ok buddy (@ok___buddy) December 9, 2020
Twitch just casually dropping that displaying the confederate flag will be grounds for a ban starting next year. You love to see it.— KaitKatBreak (@kaitkatbreak) December 9, 2020
prevnext
Question. Dose the confederate flag ban include in game representation in context? Totally agree with this being added this is just a question. I play horror and racist iconography comes up sometimes. If I feel it's ever pro raceisem I'll immediately stop obviously.— TheDarkProtagonist (@ProtagonistDark) December 9, 2020
The US needs to ban them like Germany did Nazi flags and symbols.— ♡-19 (@mind_arson) December 9, 2020
prevnext
Hey @Twitch @TwitchSupport I read somewhere that y'all were changing some sort of TOS thing that would "ban" confederate flag (no idea why) , assuming you think it's racist, but it's not. will you be banning real racists tho? like the ones that support BLM? asking for a friend...— TheShawn 🦝 (@TheShawn4Real) December 10, 2020
I am not American I do not know about that issue, the only thing I see is that a private company, twitch, choose to ban a flag/symbol, a ban which most of their userbase agrees with seemingly, I don't see the problem tbh.— StangaStang (@StangaStang) December 9, 2020
prev
As I've said numerous times in this thread, it's not about the flag to me. It's about Twitch being inconsistent when it comes to things and people they ban. I'm all for banning racist shit but at least be consistent when doing so.— Ian (@the_vanisher21) December 10, 2020