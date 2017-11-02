Twins Born With One Body and Two Heads Die One Day After Birth

Conjoined twins born with two heads and sharing the same body have died just a day after being born.

The unnamed twins defied odds when they were born alive via C-section on October 29 at Swami Ramanand Tirth hospital in Maharashtra, western India, the New York Post reported. Weighing just 8 pounds and 1 ounce, their chances of survival were slim, and they were immediately placed on a ventilator.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Surrogate Moms Reveals She Became Pregnant With Her Own Child While Carrying Another Couple’s Baby

“The babies were a case of dicephalic parapagus, or two-headed twins, which are often stillborn,” head of the gynecology department Dr. Sanjay Bansode said. “Their condition was very critical and they were put on ventilator support. However, a day after birth they died.”

Their condition wasn’t discovered until a 32nd week ultrasound was performed. While the babies were healthy in the womb, Dr. Bansode explained that they would have no chance of survival after birth.

More: People Are Freaking Out Over This Viral Photo og a Baby With Long Fingernails

“The mother did not know she was carrying conjoined twins until the 32nd week of pregnancy,” Dr. Bansode added. “They asked us to do anything to save the babies but such kids do not survive. There is no possibility of surgery either as they share most of their body parts and in this case had just one pair of limbs.”

The twins are said to have shared a liver and pair of limbs, but they had separate hearts and lungs.