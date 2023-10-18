TV Host Murdered in Chicago: Keltule Meeks Was Shot While Trying to Stop an Attempted Robbery

Chicago rapper and TV host Keltule Meeks has died. The 48-year-old, known in the music world by his stage name Rus T Blade and the host of the popular music program Urban Grind TV, was shot and killed outside his home in Humboldt Park on Tuesday, Oct. 10 while protecting his wife from an attempted robbery. Meeks leaves behind his wife, two daughters, and his grandson.

According to Chicago police, per local outlet WGN 9, the incident, which was caught on home surveillance cameras, took place in the 1600 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park just after 10:45 a.m. local time. Meeks and his wife were standing outside their home when a white Kia pulled into an alley and two armed individuals exited the vehicle. In the footage, the suspects could be seen approaching Meeks and his wife and demanding the couple's belongings. Police said when Meeks attempted to intervene and stop the robbery, one of the suspects fatally shot him in the head.

Keltule Meeks, a Chicago rapper, former TV host and grandfather, was shot and killed while trying to defend his wife in an attempted armed robbery Tuesday morning. https://t.co/T8jXNtNj0r — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 13, 2023

Video footage of the moments immediately after the shooting showed the two suspects run back to their vehicle as Meeks' wife cried out for help. Several bystanders rushed over and called 911 and attempted to render aid. Meeks was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meeks was a beloved figure in the Chicago community. The rapper, known by his stage name Rus T Blade, was well known in Chicago's hip hop scene. He also hosted the popular music program Urban Grind TV.

"You would think he would have this gruff exterior, but he was the most joyful, outgoing, friendly person you could know. He loved his family, and he would do anything to protect his family," John Daniel, who met Meeks through their work at Urban Grind TV, told WGN 9. "The world is robbed of his joy, his exuberance, his everything. I was just broken inside instantly. All of the good in the world just seeped from my soul at that point. He was an all-around great person."

At this time, the two suspects, who wore masks and dark clothing during the crime, are not in police custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554. Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.