Turkeys Terrorize Town, Attack Police and Residents

A menacing gang of turkeys has been causing pandemonium in the small town of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, harassing residents and police.

The birds, native to the area, have been chasing police cars and attacking residents in the town just 30 miles south of Boston.

Officials state there is not much they can do as the turkeys are a part of wildlife and do not come under their jurisdiction.

Bob Smith, local resident and victim of the turkey’s wrath, filmed the animals as they came at him close to his home.

He told ABC News affiliate WCVB that they had been “chasing him.”

“They’ve imprinted on me (that I am) lower in the pecking order,” he said. “They came from over a hill behind me. The first one in the flock pecked me in the calf. I was moving away from them. They figured ‘we have more power over you. You’re scared of us.’”

Bridgewater Police have taken the attacks seriously, and shared a warning on social media with video showing one of their patrol cars being pursued by a group of four of the birds.

“Aggressive turkeys are a problem in town. State law doesn’t allow the police or the Animal Control Office to remove them,” the post read.

Aggressive turkey’s are a problem in town. State law doesn’t allow the police or the ACO to remove them. Contact MSPCA 617-522-7400 for info pic.twitter.com/i42Zc3pXIo — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) October 15, 2017

Experts say the birds can be “highly territorial” and will attempt to make “efforts to exert their dominance if allowed.”