Turkey-Shaped Butter Arrives Just in Time for Thanksgiving, and We’re Gobbling It Up

Your Thanksgiving table will not be complete until you get the turkey-shaped butter that is making waves this holiday season. The fun condiment will double as a talking point (as well as welcome distraction from talking politics) around the table. The salted butter is perfectly sculpted into a mini turkey, complete with individual feathers, a beak and even a gobbler.

What my Thanksgiving table has been missing all these years. But not this year. As you travel short or long distances in the coming week, I wish you safe travels and happiness, and a turkey-shaped butter wherever you end up. pic.twitter.com/YF18lFS8JF — Catharine Baker (@CBakerAD16) November 22, 2019

The fun piece is almost too fun to slice into — although it will taste even better than it looks when it’s finally slathered on dinner rolls. Weighing in at 4 ounces (8 tablespoons), this turkey is vegetarian-friendly and arguably perfect for the kids table.

Keller’s Creamery offers a turkey-shaped butter at many grocery stores, including Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Acme, Jewel and Hy-Vee, retailing at $3.99. (Even more good news: Keller’s as offers bunny and Christmas tree butter sculptures for their own respective holidays!)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the turkey-shaped butter is a seasonal treat, meaning you can only gobble them up before Thanksgiving — so make sure to get your hands on one while they’re still around.

If you’re unlucky enough not to live near a grocery store that offers Keller’s Creamery, you can still have turkey-shaped butter on your table. Simply make your own by using a turkey mold (like this one from Amazon). Although it’s intended for making chocolate, some reviewers have said that they used the mold to make butter turkeys.

And if all of that sounds like just too much work alongside a giant Thanksgiving feast, just head to Trader Joe’s for a flock of milk chocolate turkeys, ringing up at $3.99.

Photo credit: John Moore / Staff / Getty