Tucker Carlson: Fox News Anchor Under Fire for Resurfaced Sexist Comments

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has come under fire for some resurfaced sexist comments.

As reported by Too Fab, old audio of the news host calling into the “Bubba the Love Sponge” radio show has come back, and it features him saying that he feels “sorry for unattractive women.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He also can be heard saying that he believes that all females are “extremely primitive,” who enjoy being “quiet” and being told what to do.

Additionally, Carlson defended convicted pedophile Warren Jeffs — who arranged marriages between adult men and underage girls — by saying “the rapist, in this case, has made a lifelong commitment to live and take care of the person.”

Tucker Carlson said “white men” deserve credit for “creating civilization” He described Iraqis as “semiliterate primitive monkeys” He said the Congressional Black Caucus “exists to blame the white man for everything” It’s all white nationalist rhetorichttps://t.co/ralRdRxYMI — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 12, 2019

Carlson also singled out specific female celebrities, calling Arianna Huffington a “pig” and referring to Britney Spears and Paris Hilton as “the biggest white whores in America.”

The Fox News host has since addressed the past comments, issuing a statement that read in-part., “Rather than express the usual ritual contrition: how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

The reason we released this is precisely because the things you say on your Fox News show echo the misogyny displayed in those clips. We were actually helping people better understand just how vile your current Fox News show is by showing what that worldview really looks like. https://t.co/R4TmeFN6jK — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) March 11, 2019

Angelo Carusone — the president of Media Matters, which is the organization that uncovered the old audio — rebuffed Carlson for his statement and defended their release of the audio clips.

“The reason we released this is precisely because the things you say on your Fox News show echo the misogyny displayed in those clips,” he wrote in a tweet. “We were actually helping people better understand just how vile your current Fox News show is by showing what that worldview really looks like.”

Attorney Michael Avenatti has also commented on the situation, tweeting out, “Tucker Carlson’s ‘free speech’ defense is complete nonsense. Walk into your place of employment today and repeat what he said verbatim and see what happens to your continued employment. Btw, bring a box for your s— with you.”

At this time, Fox News does not appear to have commented on the controversy.