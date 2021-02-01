TSA Mandates All Travelers to Wear Face Masks in Airports and on Planes

✖

The TSA is beginning a mandate that all travelers will be required to wear face masks in airports and while on-board planes. According to Business Insider, the Transportation Security Administration issued a statement regarding the move, explaining that it is in order to "fully comply" with executive orders from President Joe Biden regarding masked travel. The mandate will take effect Tuesday, Feb. 2, and is set to expire on May 11. This could potentially be extended, however, depending on the spread of the coronavirus over the next few months.

Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of the TSA administrator, stated that the mandate is an effort to "ensure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors." LaJoye added, "This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response. As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do for the TSA workforce, for our industry stakeholders and for passengers." The TSA also warned that "passengers without a mask may be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport." It also stated that "failure to comply with the mask requirement can result in civil penalties."

NEWS: Masks are required in all airports across the United States. While wearing your mask through security, be prepared to adjust it so the TSA Officer can visually confirm your identity. Read more at: https://t.co/1xXldTCgw1 pic.twitter.com/vMUbehkEFp — TSA (@TSA) February 1, 2021

In a press release on the new mandate, the TSA cited guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that "face masks should cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides without gaps." The department goes on to clarify, "Masks can be either manufactured or homemade and should be a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves, or punctures. While medical masks and N-95 respirators fulfill CDC and TSA’s requirements, face shields and/or goggles are not an acceptable substitute for the use of a mask; however, they may be used in addition to an acceptable mask."

Finally, the TSA explained that "the federal face mask requirement extends to the nation’s domestic network of airports; passengers and crewmembers flying aboard airplanes operated by domestic and foreign air carriers with inbound flights to U.S. ports of entry," as well as "surface transportation modes, such as passenger rail, bus systems, and over-the-road bus companies." This means that companies like Amtrack and Greyhound will also have to require passengers to mask up.