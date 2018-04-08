1 Dead, 4 Injured as Fire Breaks out at Trump Tower in New York City

One person has died and four others are injured after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower on Saturday in New York City, prompting the New York Fire Department to respond to a four-alarm alert.

According to CBS News, the cause of the fire is unknown.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries to Firefighters, reported pic.twitter.com/c7qeOlDVcf — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

The 67-year-old man who owned the apartment died in the fire, while four firemen suffered non-fatal injuries. President Trump and son Eric Trump responded to the fire shortly after the flames were put out.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump lived in the triplex penthouse apartments on floors 66-68 prior to Trump’s presidential campaign. According to NYFD fire commissioner Dan Nigro, multiple units checked on the residence while the fire was being handled. While some smoke reached the upper levels, it is unclear whether or not it reached those levels.

“We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition,” Niger wrote via the FDNY twitter account. “This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke.”

Trump Tower was originally built in 1983 on the corner of 5th Avenue and 57th Street in New York City. CBS News reports Saturday’s fire was the second to break out in the building in 2018, with the first being in January.

Photo:Twitter/@PeterThomasRoth