Trump Supporters Storm Council Meeting, But the Reaction From ‘Green Shirt Guy’ Is What’s Going Viral

At a city council meeting in Tuscon, Arizona, one man went viral after he began laughing at Donald Trump supporters yelling about immigration, prompting Twitter to dub him #GreenShirtGuy.

In a video, a woman at the meeting wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and a pink tank top began recording herself as she protested an initiative that would potentially make Tuscon a sanctuary city for immigrants. As she and a second person next to her began yelling and held up signs, the man in the green shirt in the front row began laughing uncontrollably. Many people booed the pair and got up to leave before the woman and man were eventually escorted out by police, but through it all, the man kept laughing.

#GreenShirtGuy, real name Alex Kack, told Mashable in an email that he was laughing at “just how absurd it really all was.”

“Who has the time in their day to come into a public space just to spread hatred and negativity? Like honestly what happened that made them so ridiculous and hateful?” he said. “Families deserve to be together and all people deserve the right to feel safe.”

As the video of Kack’s laughter went viral, Twitter began applauding him for his show of hilarity.

Even Chrissy Teigen tweeted about him, writing that the man “consumes you” and calling him a hero.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @NickVinZant

