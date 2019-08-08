Trump Supporters Storm Council Meeting, But the Reaction From ‘Green Shirt Guy’ Is What’s Going Viral

At a city council meeting in Tuscon, Arizona, one man went viral after he began laughing at Donald Trump supporters yelling about immigration, prompting Twitter to dub him #GreenShirtGuy.

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a “Sanctuary City” measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

In a video, a woman at the meeting wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and a pink tank top began recording herself as she protested an initiative that would potentially make Tuscon a sanctuary city for immigrants. As she and a second person next to her began yelling and held up signs, the man in the green shirt in the front row began laughing uncontrollably. Many people booed the pair and got up to leave before the woman and man were eventually escorted out by police, but through it all, the man kept laughing.

#GreenShirtGuy, real name Alex Kack, told Mashable in an email that he was laughing at “just how absurd it really all was.”

“Who has the time in their day to come into a public space just to spread hatred and negativity? Like honestly what happened that made them so ridiculous and hateful?” he said. “Families deserve to be together and all people deserve the right to feel safe.”

As the video of Kack’s laughter went viral, Twitter began applauding him for his show of hilarity.

Seriously, this guy laughing is what everyone needs to do with these ppl! Laugh, roll your eyes and walk away! If you argue, they get what they want. If you disregard them and laugh them off, they’re rendered powerless. — Really?!! (@MichNazz) August 7, 2019

I want to be friends with the green shirt guy! — ACatc (@AlanCline09) August 7, 2019

Please give green shirt dude a medal, lunch, drinks & hugs when you see him. Hero! 🙌🏽❤🤣 pic.twitter.com/zkPEXJ0xJ9 — 𝔊𝔢𝔪💎™ 💗💜💙 (@Lady_Star_Gem) August 7, 2019

This. Gives. Me. LIFE!#GreenShirtGuy is every one with a brain. “You are in direct violation of being a jackass” may be my new favorite sentence.

pic.twitter.com/qcHKcLBZPz — 💙 Koko ✊✊🏽✊🏾💙 (@Kokomothegreat) August 7, 2019

Thank you #GreenShirtGuy for being ALL OF US. We needed this. pic.twitter.com/dGHDcyz74M — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 7, 2019

Even Chrissy Teigen tweeted about him, writing that the man “consumes you” and calling him a hero.

there is something about #greenshirtguy that completely nullifies any dumb shit that woman is saying. you forget about her completely. he consumes you. in any other context, without him laughing, it would make you sad. but this makes you happy. yelling is fun. but this is better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 8, 2019

our heroes are not big politicians. they are people who yell or literally laugh in the faces of insanity. please, everyone, do either. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 8, 2019

