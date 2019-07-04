Trump’s Independence Day Event Delayed by Rain, and Twitter Is Bringing Jokes

President Donald Trump‘s 4th of July event at the National Mall in Washington D.C. was reportedly delayed due to dangerous weather, and social media users were there to provide the jokes. Trump reportedly still delivered a speech at his “Salute to America” event, despite the delay in the program.

While he was originally scheduled to deliver the address at 6:30 p.m. ET, the event was under threat of severe weather and low cloud cover. CNN reports that the White House press secretary told press there has not been a bad weather call at all, adding how Trump would still travel the short distance to the Lincoln Memorial for the speech.

Hours before the event was supposed to start though, reporters covering the day shared video footage of the massive rainstorm in the area, leading to many hilarious responses.

“Mother nature has now weighed in on what she thinks about pulling funding from public parks,” one user commented, noting the National Parks Service will reportedly pay for part of the big ticketed event.

“Can’t get enough of these rain videos, thanks,” another user wrote.

“This is the parade coverage I was hoping for. Thank you for this,” a third user commented

The ticketed event, set to be a free event for military and army veterans, also caused controversy on social media after users began posting photos of fences around the National Mall, keeping non-ticketed guests from going near the stage. The closed area was reserved for VIPs and ticketed guests.

CNN reports Trump’s political allies received some of the VIP tickets to the event. The White House previously declined to say how tickets would be allocated, or even how many were given out.

An official told the outlet VIPs, friends and family, and members of the military” are getting access to the cordoned-off area.

Another video shared by a social media user showed the VIP area almost empty a couple hours before the event, likely with attendees waiting for the rain to die down.

Y’all, NO ONE is there 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Gl8ljcjQmG — Danny Ocean (@The_UnSilent_) July 4, 2019

“mother nature ain’t joking around #TrumpParade,” another user commented.

“The #TrumpParade is delayed due to the weather. Throw a tarp over it and call it a day,” a mother one wrote.