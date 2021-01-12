'Trump' Etched Onto Manatee's Back, Reward Offered for Culprit

✖

A manatee with "Trump" etched onto its back has state and federal wildlife officials investigating after the animal was found in a river about 80 miles north of Tampa. The manatee was spotted around noon on Sunday during a manatee swim tour of Homosassa Springs, Hailey Warrington told WTSP after snapping photos and video of the sleeping creature.

"This was uncharacteristic for our area," Warrington said. "As a tour guide, I was distraught, just as much if not more than the manatee was." After Warrington reported her findings to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, both agencies launched an investigation as to who would have harmed the protected species. In addition, a $5,000 reward is being offered by the national conservation program the Center for Biological Diversity for any information as to the culprit that leads to a conviction.

MANATEE MARKED | Unreal. Feds are investigating after this #Florida manatee was found with 'TRUMP' marked on its back. It is "illegal to harass, hunt, capture or kill any marine mammal," says @MyFWC https://t.co/7q1nDNnX6g @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/WXSwvgTcFX — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) January 11, 2021

"It's heartbreaking that this manatee was subjected to this vile, criminal act," said Jaclyn Lopez, the Florida director at the center in a statement. "It's clear that whoever harmed this defenseless, gentle giant is capable of doing grave violence and needs to be apprehended immediately."

The manatee doesn't appear to be gravely injured, as it appears "Trump" was written into the algae in the back of the animal as opposed to carved into its skin, officials told CBS News. Protected under the Endangered Species Act since 1963, manatees are vulnerable to human and boat activity in their habitat, as they are slow-moving plant-eaters with no natural predators. The Center for Biological Diversity shared that most years, boat mortality makes up about 20% of known human-caused deaths of the species.

Harassing a manatee is a federal crime and punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to a year in prison. "West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith said in a statement. Officials are looking into any information as to who would have harmed and harassed the manatee, and as the public with knowledge to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation hotline at (888) 404-3922.