President Trump Denies Using Vulgarity to Describe African Countries, but Twitter Doesn’t Believe Him

President Donald Trump denied he used the term “s—hole” to describe Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday to discuss the protection of immigrants.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made — a big setback for DACA!” Trump wrote on Twitter early Friday.

He continued an hour later, tweeting, “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said ‘take them out.’ Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”

Many on Twitter responded to the president with their doubts about his honesty.

We don’t believe you — Hope Radio (@HopeRadio1) January 12, 2018

Trump’s comments have been corroborated by Democrats and Republicans alike and yet he comes before the American people in full denial of what he said. He is pathological! — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 12, 2018

Impeachment is coming. — Seb 🐱 (@sebasqien) January 12, 2018

You’re so full of shit Donny.

You should record all meetings and restore the Visitor Logs in both the White House and that shithole you call Mar a Lago. — chuck clarkson (@ClarksonChuck) January 12, 2018

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump asked, “Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?” during the lawmakers meeting at the White House. He then reportedly asked why the United States didn’t bring in more immigrants from a country like Norway.

The comments surprised cabinet members and lawmakers, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin. Senators David Perdue and Tom Cotton, and Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Robert Goodlatte also attended the meeting. Trump and Congress are looking at a deal to help “Dreamers,” immigrants protected under the DACA program.

The sources told the Times that Trump asked if Haitians could be left out of the deal. “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” Trump reportedly said.

White House spokesman Raj Shah did not deny Trump’s statements.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” Shah said. “Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

Trump’s comments about immigrants sparked shock and inspired jokes on Twitter. Comedian Nick Jack Pappas wondered why Norwegians would want to live under a “s—hole President.”

Trump: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here? Why not people from Norway?” Norwegians: “Why would we move to a country with a shithole President?” — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 11, 2018

Journalist Dan Rather called the comment a “new low” and “disgraceful for him, the country, and every American.”

The latest outrage from President Trump disparaging immigrants from what he calls “shithole” countries is a new low. It’s disgraceful for him, the country, and every American. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 11, 2018

Actress Monica Raymund said Trump “isn’t even trying to hide his bigotry.

“Shithole countries”?! This guy isn’t even trying to hide his bigotry. @realDonaldTrump is a bigot, a racist, and a shithole himself. I am absolutely disgusted, offended since my own family came here from a third world country, and disgraced. https://t.co/0aUYF7le3z — Monica Raymund (@monicaraymund) January 11, 2018

