President Trump Denies Using Vulgarity to Describe African Countries, but Twitter Doesn’t Believe Him

President Donald Trump denied he used the term ‘s—hole’ to describe Haiti, El Salvador and […]

President Donald Trump denied he used the term “s—hole” to describe Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday to discuss the protection of immigrants.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made — a big setback for DACA!” Trump wrote on Twitter early Friday.

He continued an hour later, tweeting, “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said ‘take them out.’ Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”

Many on Twitter responded to the president with their doubts about his honesty.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump asked, “Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?” during the lawmakers meeting at the White House. He then reportedly asked why the United States didn’t bring in more immigrants from a country like Norway.

The comments surprised cabinet members and lawmakers, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin. Senators David Perdue and Tom Cotton, and Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Robert Goodlatte also attended the meeting. Trump and Congress are looking at a deal to help “Dreamers,” immigrants protected under the DACA program.

The sources told the Times that Trump asked if Haitians could be left out of the deal. “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” Trump reportedly said.

White House spokesman Raj Shah did not deny Trump’s statements.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” Shah said. “Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

Trump’s comments about immigrants sparked shock and inspired jokes on Twitter. Comedian Nick Jack Pappas wondered why Norwegians would want to live under a “s—hole President.”

Journalist Dan Rather called the comment a “new low” and “disgraceful for him, the country, and every American.”

Actress Monica Raymund said Trump “isn’t even trying to hide his bigotry.

Writer Wajahat Ali noted the contributions Pakistanis have made in the U.S.

