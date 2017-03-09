TRENDING: Should This Woman Go To Jail For Body Shaming Another Woman?

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Dani Mathers could face jail time after body shaming another woman in an LA Fitness locker room.

In July, Mathers Snapchatted a photo of herself looking horrified next to a naked woman. She captioned the photo “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either”.

At the time, legal action seemed unlikely, but since then, the unidentified woman, who is in her seventies, has come forward and spoken with the Los Angeles Police Department, and TMZ reports that she’s willing to press charges.

Sources also told TMZ that police want to make an example out of Mathers, because not only is it totally uncool to post a naked photo of someone without their permission, but also completely illegal in some cases.

The Los Angeles Attorney’s office says it’s looking over the case and will soon announce whether or not Mathers will be charged with “dissemination of private images”, a crime punishable by up to six months in jail.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “State law prohibits recording and photographing someone in a private setting in which they have a reasonable expectation of privacy. Such a crime is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.”

After Mathers posted the Snapchat, she faced immediate fallout on social media and apologized via Twitter and Snapchat, saying she will never do it again.

I’m sorry for what I did… I need to take some time to myself now to reflect on why I did this horrible thing. Goodnight. — Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) July 14, 2016

Her apology didn’t quite quell the outrage, however, and LA Fitness banned her from all of their gyms and filed a complaint with the police. She was also suspended indefinitely from her job as a radio host on the ‘Heidi and Frank’ radio show on LA’s KLOS.

