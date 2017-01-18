TRENDING: Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Vows To Exercise Every Day

Five months into her pregnancy and still fit as ever!

“Dancing With The Stars” champion Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her 20-week baby bump, adding that she plans to work out every day “until I’m too big that I can’t move”.

“I am loving keeping fit whilst I’m pregnant,” the 30-year-old professional dancer said. “I’m 20 weeks and although I could sit on the couch watching TV all day, I have to get up and keep moving! To me it’s imperative for women to have an active pregnancy. It’s better for your well being and it’s great for your baby (within the limits your doctor has given you of course). Everyone will have an opinion about this, and that’s ok, but until I’m too big that I can’t move, I will be doing some sort of exercise each day. Believe me, it’s not easy, I’m not used to this body I have at the moment, and I’m heavier than I have ever been.”

Murgatroyd sheds light on the fact that exercising while pregnant is tremendously important for both Mom and baby, and she correctly notes that you should consult your doctor before continuing with your regular exercise routine.

Murgatroyd and DWTS co-star fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy have been engaged since December, and she said that she leans on him for support (quite literally), saying, “he has to boost my butt out of his low car.”

