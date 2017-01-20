TRENDING: Got Stretch Marks? NBD, Chrissy Teigen Does Too

Chrissy Teigen has been praised for being one of the most “normal” celebs these days, and we don’t see that admiration ending anytime soon.

Teigen’s refreshing and hilarious honesty got us again, when last week, the model, cookbook author and new mother shared a Snapchat of her stretch marks, adding, “lol my thighs have tributaties.”

And honestly, who doesn’t have stretch marks? Fans everywhere applauded Teigen.

when @chrissyteigen posts her stretch marks and you feel so much better about yours, because she’s still a v beautiful person inside and out — alaina (@alainahxbert) August 17, 2016

@chrissyteigen on behalf of all women thank you for showing us you are human & have stretch marks!! — jess saldana (@saldanajess) August 17, 2016

@chrissyteigen thank you for posting pics of your stretch marks on snapchat. It makes me feel normal bc I got them bad when I was pregnant. — Jessica (@jbquinn) August 17, 2016

What do you think? Did Teigen’s post bolster your own self esteem? Share your thoughts in the comments below!