Trending

TRENDING: Got Stretch Marks? NBD, Chrissy Teigen Does Too

Chrissy Teigen has been praised for being one of the most ‘normal’ celebs these days, and we don’t […]

By

Chrissy Teigen has been praised for being one of the most “normal” celebs these days, and we don’t see that admiration ending anytime soon.

Teigen’s refreshing and hilarious honesty got us again, when last week, the model, cookbook author and new mother shared a Snapchat of her stretch marks, adding, “lol my thighs have tributaties.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

chrissy teigan stretch marks

And honestly, who doesn’t have stretch marks? Fans everywhere applauded Teigen.

>> Read more: 12 Celeb Moms Who Could Care Less About Post-Baby Bodies

What do you think? Did Teigen’s post bolster your own self esteem? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Tagged:

Related Posts