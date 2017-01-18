TRENDING: #FitGoals: Simone Biles and Co. Show Off Sculpted 6-Packs During Rio Beach Day

As if Simone Biles couldn’t be any more relatable, she went ahead and shared Instagram photos of her beach day Saturday in Rio. Biles, who was the first American woman to bear the U.S. flag during the Closing Ceremonies on Sunday night, shows off her chiseled abs with fellow Final Five gymnasts Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman at Barra da Tijuca.

And while we want to envy all three of their six-packs, Biles posted this adorable jump-for-joy Instagram video with Kocian, further foraging their way into our hearts. After winning ten combined medals in Rio, we’d say Biles, Kocian and Raisman have earned some time off.

