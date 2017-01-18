TRENDING: Celebs, Olympians Drop And Give Us 22 For 22 Pushup Challenge

Trending

What’s better than seeing hunky celebs doing pushups? Doing it for a cause, of course!

The 22 Pushup Challenge follows in the wake of the wildly successful ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and aims to promote awareness for U.S. veterans, specifically the statistic of 22 vets who commit suicide every day.

Olympians and celebrities are joining in on the cause saying thank you to the men and women who serve the U.S., some even bringing in reinforcements in the form of cute pups! #fitgoals.

John Krasinski:

Chris Evans:

Anna Ferris and Chris Pratt:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson:

Simone Manuel and Ryan Murphy:

Candace Cameron Bure:

Here’s how to do the perfect pushup! Are you participating in the 22 Pushup Challenge? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

