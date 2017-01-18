TRENDING: Celebs, Olympians Drop And Give Us 22 For 22 Pushup Challenge

What’s better than seeing hunky celebs doing pushups? Doing it for a cause, of course!

The 22 Pushup Challenge follows in the wake of the wildly successful ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and aims to promote awareness for U.S. veterans, specifically the statistic of 22 vets who commit suicide every day.

Olympians and celebrities are joining in on the cause saying thank you to the men and women who serve the U.S., some even bringing in reinforcements in the form of cute pups! #fitgoals.

John Krasinski:

Chris Evans:

Thank you to all the men and women who serve this country #22PushupChallenge @Renner4Real @AnthonyMackie pic.twitter.com/BbA5j67uaM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2016

Anna Ferris and Chris Pratt:

Thanks @canadianoutlaw for the #22pushupchallenge Everyday 22 veterans take their own lives. Please know there are people out there thinking about you, praying for you and who appreciate your sacrifice. If you are thinking of harming yourself call 1-800-273-8255. A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Aug 12, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson:

A video posted by therock (@therock) on Aug 15, 2016 at 5:09am PDT

Simone Manuel and Ryan Murphy:

A video posted by Simone Manuel (@swimone13) on Aug 17, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

Candace Cameron Bure:

A video posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Aug 5, 2016 at 8:01pm PDT

