TRENDING: Aly Raisman Conditions Her Abs For At Least An Hour Every Day

We’ve already seen Aly Raisman’s insane abs, and now we know how she got ’em! In a new Us Weekly video with the “Final Five” U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team, Raisman shared that she conditions her seriously impressive abs for “at least an hour” every day.

In the Rapid Fire video, Raisman and fellow gymnasts Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Madison Kocian and Laurie Hernandez fielded questions like: “What was better —winning a gold medal or meeting Zac Efron?” and “Who was your final person you fangirled over at the Olympics?”.

Check out the video below with the Final Five, whose Kellogg’s Tour Of Gymnastics Champions begins September 15.