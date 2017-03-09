TRENDING: 9 Funniest Olympic Memes From The Twittersphere

If you’re like us and in denial that the Olympic Games are drawing to a close, you can relive the best moments from Rio this year with this list of the funniest Olympic memes to emerge from 2016. Between #PhelpsFace and Usain Bolt’s flashy grin, we can’t choose a favorite.
1. #PhelpsFace:
When you have 10,000 spoons and all you need is a knife #phelpsface pic.twitter.com/YmC0AIPE70
— Dave Powell (@davidpowell83) August 9, 2016
We just can’t get enough.
When you’re about to swim against someone dressed like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle #PhelpsFace pic.twitter.com/kUdjpEyVWA
— Todd Blake (@Rev_Todd) August 9, 2016
2. Baby #PhelpsFace:
Michael Phelps’ son scrolling through your #PhelpsFace memes this morning: pic.twitter.com/xVzdd4gqaf
— Fusion (@Fusion) August 9, 2016
3. We know he can swim, but…
Can Richard funk? #Rio2016 (via @9GAG) pic.twitter.com/2aleQZP5xG
— Dominik Stahl (@Steelfrage) August 13, 2016
4. When you know you’re gonna win:
when you write a provocative tweet and then sign off pic.twitter.com/8dz0XOfcIf
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 15, 2016
Also:
— Luke Cripwalker (@sporker_) August 15, 2016
5. It’s OK to laugh out loud at your desk.
Me when the sample pizza bagels come out of the toaster oven at Costco pic.twitter.com/cYFtyhQmmP
— jay caspian kang (@jaycaspiankang) August 16, 2016
6. When you can’t contain your excitement on the podium:
We all have this one friend when taking photos…
(Seriously though, how awesome is Fu Yuanhui??) pic.twitter.com/J5tUdaCS1x
— Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) August 10, 2016
P.S. We can’t forget about this awesome moment from Fu Yuanhui!
7. Moms be like:
Elise Kellond-Knight is the friend and teammate we all deserve. https://t.co/JWjrXHmIEy
— PokeBlinn Go! (@NHLBlinn) August 13, 2016
8. When cupping got deep.
That explains it#TrumpClimber pic.twitter.com/vlDBFPn8JV
— Will East (@willeast1) August 10, 2016
P.S. Confused? Here’s how he got those marks.
9. When swimmer Adam Peaty’s grandma (#OlympicNan) broke the internet:
A grandma’s delight – here’s how Uttoxeter’s #OlympicNan @Mavise42Mavis reacted when @adam_peaty won #Rio2016 goldhttps://t.co/S1y3gVMkFI
— BBC Midlands Today (@bbcmtd) August 8, 2016
