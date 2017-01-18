TRENDING: 13 Celebrities Share Their Diet And Fitness Tips

Some days we just need a little extra fitspiration. If today is one of those days when you can’t bear to slap on your sports bra and sweat it out, check out these diet and exercise tips from celebrities. If the stars can make the trek to an uber expensive and exclusive fitness class, we can certainly spend 20 minutes on a kettlebell workout, right? Check out how the rich and famous lose weight below.
1. Lea Michelle: A popular strength-meets-Pilates studio in Los Angeles, The Studio (MDR) seems to be Lea Michelle’s new favorite spot to sweat. See the actress’ adorable video smiling through the pain:
2. Demi Lovato: Next time we want to get kicked in the head by actor and retired mixed martial arts master Randy Couture, we’ll hit up Demi Lovato for a quick kickboxing session.
3. Sofia Vergara: Who doesn’t love a cardio dance class? Sofia Vergara captioned her Instagram photo “#nopainnocake”. Truer words have never been spoken.
4. Gisele Bunchen: Yes, even supermodels have to work out! Gisele Bunchen posted a gorgeous fall scene while getting some cardio in, captioning her photo “#IwillwhatIwant”. Just remember that little bit of fitspiration every time you feel like giving up!
5. Kate Hudson: Leave it to Kate Hudson to introduce us to the Pilates Cadillac, a contraption from Gratz Pilates complete with springs, straps, bars, loops, boards, and even a trapeze! Check out her Instagram video:
6. Kelly Osbourne: Kelly Osbourne uses a personal trainer to stay fit, and embraces her curves. “People try so hard to seek perfection and there is no such thing. The only thing you’ll do by seeking perfection is bring on insanity,” Osbourne told Australia’s Daily Telegraph.
7. Jessica Alba: Cycling is a huge fitness trend right now, and Jessica Alba proves it’s not going away anytime soon. She posted this selfie at Cycle House LA with instructor Aaron Hines.
8. Shay Mitchell: Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell loved her experience at Aerospace NYC, a new fitness experience that “that engages body, mind and spirit”.
9. Hilary Duff: Singer and actress Hilary Duff practices what we’ve been preaching for years: Eat green!
10. Melissa Joan Hart: Tricep dips are no joke! Major props to Melissa Joan Hart, who posted this Boomerang video:
11. Kim Kardashian West: Kim K has seen major success with the Atkins Diet and said shared details on her app, Kim Kardashian Hollywood. Go Kim!
I’m so excited! I’m 30 lbs down today but 40 to go! I’m so focused. I will show u guys my workouts on my app & share my Atkins plan too!
12. Khloé Kardashian: Have you ever done ab rollers? How about 100 of them? Khloé shows off her strong abs in this Instagram post, concluding that it’s all about a healthy lifestyle.
13. Patti Stanger: “Millionaire Matchmaker” star Patti Stanger posted a pic of her sexy bikini bod after cutting out processed food and sugar (even fruit). She looks absolutely stunning!
