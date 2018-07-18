Tour Buses Banned From ‘Full House’ Home in San Francisco

Full and Fuller House fans visiting San Francisco looking to take a gander at the iconic house made popular by the TV show will have to visit the unofficial landmark by foot.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to ban tour buses and other commercial vehicles that seat more than nine people from the block of Broderick Street between Pine and Bush, where the Victorian house is located.

The resurgence of the house’s popularity amid the Fuller House reboot has caused headaches for neighbors, like illegal parking of tour buses on the block, SFGate reports. KABC-TV reports that hundreds of cars stop on Broderick Street, with many driving on the wrong side of the road, parking illegally and blocking driveways just to take a photo in front of the Full House home.

The home, which is actually not one of the famous Painted Ladies on Alamo Square, was purchased by the show’s creator in 2016 for $4.15 million. It remains one of the largest tourist destinations in the city, like the aforementioned Painted Ladies (which are featured in the background of the show’s opening credits) and the twisty stretch of Lombard Street.

“I see cars full of people looking for the Full House house consistently turning the wrong way on Pine (one way going west) and Bush (one way going east), resulting in honking, much yelling, and fender benders multiple times a month,” Kate Scott, who lives around the corner on Pine Street, told SFGate.

The original Full House ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. Rebooted on Netflix in 2016, Fuller House is currently in between its third and fourth seasons. It features all leading actors from the original series except for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson, who played Michelle in the ’80s and ’90s.

Earlier this year, showrunner Jeff Franklin was ousted from the show amid misconduct allegations. According to Variety, Warner Bros. TV released a statement in February saying, “We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on ‘Fuller House.’”

Multiple sources indicated that Franklin’s firing stemmed from complaints that he was verbally abusive to staff and crew of the show, as well as that he made sexually-charged comments about his own personal life.

In March, the series hired Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar as the new team in charge of overseeing the reboot. Season 4 will be Baldikoski and Behar’s first season as show runners.