These Are the Most Searched Celebrity Deaths of 2017

Google released its annual list of top trending searches on various topics, from news events like Hurricane Irma and the Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting in Las Vegas to disgraced Hollywood men like Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.

Google also revealed the list of the most-searched celebrity deaths.

The list reminds us of the many music greats we lost in 2017. Tom Petty, whose sudden death from a heart attack at age 66 shocked the music world on Oct. 2, was the most-searched for celebrity after his death.

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who died on July 20 after taking his own life, held the second slot. His friend, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, also took his own life on May 18, 2017, has the No. 3 slot. Bennington died on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Beloved actor Bill Paxton‘s death on Feb. 25, 2017 was also a shocker. He died after suffering a stroke, 11 days after heart and aorta surgery. He took the fourth slot.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner was 91 when he died on Sept. 27, 2017. He rounds out the Top 5.

The rest of the Top 10 includes former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, who took his own life in prison; rapper Lil Peep, who was only 21 when he died of a drug overdose; Japanese actress Mao Kobayashi, who died at age 34 from breast cancer; Chappelle’s Show star Charlie Murphy, who died after a battle with leukemia at age 57; and former teen idol David Cassidy, who died at age 67 from liver failure.