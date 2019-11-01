Tomi Lahren Dresses Like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Halloween, and the Internet Lined up to Drag Her

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren was mocked on social media Thursday after revealing she dressed up as left-wing congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Halloween. The Fox Nation host shared a wide-eyed photo of herself wearing large glasses, a blazer and a dark brown wig while holding a copy of The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. She also added a purple book with “Green New Deal” written on the front as a nod to the Democrat’s signature policy proposal.

Showing off her costume on Twitter, she wrote, “I decided to dress p as the person who scares me most. The Democratic Darling, socialist-loving, freedom-hating, former bartender herself [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her Instagram and Facebook posts of the same photo, she wrote, “I’m not afraid of ghouls, ghosts, zombies or political incorrectness. I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected to the United States Congress. Talk about a haunted House…”

Although the costume went over well with her fans, picking up thousands of likes across the three platforms, many others were not so happy with it.

The fact that you include her former working class job in a list of attempted insults is incredibly revealing about who you’ve become. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 31, 2019

Tomi Lahren looking like a Walmart version of @AOC. Lol 😂 Maybe I should go as anti-feminist, fake Christian, grifter, white power Barbie Tomi Lahren for Halloween tonight… — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 31, 2019

I am going as you, Taffy. pic.twitter.com/f57kkodLvG — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) October 31, 2019

Actress Alyssa Milano was one of many who criticized Lauren for her remark about Ocasio-Cortez’s previous work as a bartender, tweeted, “Also, aren’t you part of the party who claims to be working for Americans? Why say ‘bartender,’ like it’s a bad thing?”

“Why do you guys always make fun of the fact that she was a bartender?” one Twitter user wrote.

“What exactly is wrong with being a bartender? It’s an honest day’s work, and a much more difficult job than you’ve ever had,” another said.

Perhaps predictably, Lauren reacted to the backlash over her outfit, writing, “For all those crybabies out there triggered by my Halloween costume and others: it’s Halloween, calm down. Thought you Lefties would love a day that legitimizes going door-to-door asking for free things, anyway. #staytriggered.”

She also walked back her pointed comment about Oscasio-Cortez being a former bartender, writing, “I mean this truly and sincerely, being a former bartender is the best and most admirable thing about [AOC].”

Lahren has long railed against the leading Democrats who consider themselves democratic socialists, famously calling senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren “nut jobs.”

Photo credit: John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty