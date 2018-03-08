Tom Brady Shaves Head for Cancer Charity

Rather than laying low after his team’s Super Bowl loss, Tom Brady is doing some good, having recently shaved his head for cancer charity.

TMZ reports that the superstar New England Patriots quarterback recently attended a cancer charity event in Massachusetts where he was able to help raise over $7 million for cancer research.

As part of the event, Brady and Massachusetts State Governor Charlie Baker, along with some other high-profile attendees, allowed their heads to be shaved.

The need for cancer research is a subject that hits home for Brady, as his mother survived it.

As previously mentioned, Brady and his New England Patriots took on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 Super Bowl but were unable to clench the victory.

Following the loss, Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen had to take to social media to backtrack a controversial post-Super Bowl remark.

Her full message on Twitter read, “Just to be clear. No one ‘let’ anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!”

The controversy stemmed from previous reports that the supermodel told her children that the Patriots “let” the Eagles win. Many people took issue with her phrasing, as it suggested to them that she was demeaning the Eagles’ victory.

Just to be clear. No one “let” anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist! — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 7, 2018

Bündchen congratulated the Eagles and shared support for her husband and his team in a separate Instagram post, writing, “Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!”

“Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you,” she added.

While Bündchen would obviously have preferred for her husband’s team to win, one person who was purely happy about the Eagles taking home the championship is pop star Pink.

Being from Philadelphia herself, Pink had been really excited about the big game for weeks, having taken to Twitter to celebrate when the Eagles secured their spot in the champion ship after beating the Vikings in the NFL Playoffs.

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo,” the singer hilariously cheered.

She later added, “I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now.”