Toddler Hospitalized After Playing With Toy Makeup Kit

A 3-year-old girl in Illinois is in the hospital recovering after suffering a severe allergic reaction to a children’s toy makeup kit.

Lydia Cravens, 3, of Georgetown, Illinois had to be rushed to the hospital earlier in March when she broke out into severe hives and blisters after using a toy makeup kit that her parents had purchased from a local Dollar General store.

“In 24 hours our little girl went from 100% healthy to her eyes swollen and blistered shut…with a rash all over her body that we would have to apply cold packs to every 30 minutes or so because her skin was burning … she was unable to eat much for days because of the blistering and cracking of her lips,” the toddler’s mother, Kylie Cravens, wrote in a Facebook post.

Doctors at the hospital the toddler had been taken to determined that the reaction was a result of the makeup.

The toddler’s parents, Kylie and Tony Craven, shared images to their Facebook page showing Lydia lying in a hospital bed with a red, swollen face and dark marks around mouth and eyes.

Weeks later, Lydia is still in the hospital recovering, though she is getting better.

“My baby is not 100% at this point. She is improving every day and we are grateful and we pray that she continues to improve. She is just ready to get back to being Lydia,” Kylie Craven told PEOPLE.

Following news of the incident, Family Dollar spokesperson Randy Guiller said that tests of the makeup kit “showed that no toxic chemicals were found” and that they have received no other complaints regarding the toy.

“We have not heard from the family directly but are aware of the media reports and are pleased to hear that Lydia is recovering from her allergic reaction,” Guiller said in a statement.

“In 2016, we purchased a supplier’s product matching the photo in social media. In accordance with our procedures, our supplier’s product had been independently tested for toxic chemicals. Upon being made aware of this incident, we re-confirmed that test results showed that no toxic chemicals were found in these make-up kits. We have received no other complaints or claims of allergic reactions related to this product.”