TJ Maxx, Marshalls Customers Furious Over Limited Orders on Reopened Websites
TJX Companies, the parent company of retailers TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra, HomeGoods and Homesense, reopened its websites and stores for the first time since March. The company chose to completely cease all operations in U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia during the coronavirus pandemic, even declining to take online orders. Now that customers can order products online though, they are running into a major issue as the company put a cap on the number of sales for each site per day.
Back in March, TJX Companies CEO Ernie Herrman shut down all stores, at first for just two weeks. The shut-down continued until Sunday, when operations resumed. Stores located in states where officials have started reopening the economy will also be reopening. Customers were happy about this news, but disappointed by the strict order limits. Customers visiting the TJ Maxx site found a banner warning, "We have temporarily stopped taking orders online. Our site is open for browsing, but you cannot buy at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience." Customer have not even been allowed to put in backorders.
TJX Companies did not explain its decision to limit orders, but it could be linked to FedEx's recent request to retailers. The shipping giant asked about two dozens retailers, including Kohl's and Abercrombie & Fitch, to limit the number of shipments, the Wall Street Journal reports. FedEx has been overwhelmed due to the increased number of online shoppers during the pandemic. The report did not include TJX though.
What time does @tjmaxx start taking online orders? I’m tired of going on the website at the crack of dawn to see they’ve reached their limit for orders today!— Felicia (@manetamedbyfee) May 14, 2020
Herrman's latest statement included a list of changes put in place to keep stores clean during the pandemic. "In light of the pandemic, we have been highly focused on making changes to help provide a healthier store environment going forward," Herrman wrote. "For our Associates, we are following newly established health protocols, including required use of face masks while working and implementing social distancing work practices. In our stores, we have installed protective shields at cash registers, added social distancing markers in our queue lines, implemented new processes for handling merchandise returns, and instituted new cleaning regimens, including enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day. We care deeply about the health and well-being of our valued Associates and customers, and for this reason, expect all customers who shop in our stores to wear a face covering."
Are ya'll shopping at @tjmaxx and @marshalls at midnight??? It's 5am and they already have the "we've reached our daily limit" posted online. pic.twitter.com/LWp67X6aQg— Ariella Scalese (@ariellascalese) May 14, 2020
TJ Maxx stores made headlines earlier this week when a photos on social media showed customers inside the stores packed together and not practicing social distancing. One photo from a store in Arkansas showed people packed in the front of the store, with only a couple people wearing face masks in the checkout lines. There were also reports of long lines at stores in Greevnville, North Carolina and Mr. Juliet, Tennessee, reports Fox News.
Went to order @marshalls online to cheer myself up and they reached their order limit for the day 😩 it’s 12:49am 🥴 BIG sad 😞— B (@bburch__) May 11, 2020
