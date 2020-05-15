TJ Maxx, Marshalls Customers Furious Over Limited Orders on Reopened Websites

TJX Companies, the parent company of retailers TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra, HomeGoods and Homesense, reopened its websites and stores for the first time since March. The company chose to completely cease all operations in U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia during the coronavirus pandemic, even declining to take online orders. Now that customers can order products online though, they are running into a major issue as the company put a cap on the number of sales for each site per day.

Back in March, TJX Companies CEO Ernie Herrman shut down all stores, at first for just two weeks. The shut-down continued until Sunday, when operations resumed. Stores located in states where officials have started reopening the economy will also be reopening. Customers were happy about this news, but disappointed by the strict order limits. Customers visiting the TJ Maxx site found a banner warning, "We have temporarily stopped taking orders online. Our site is open for browsing, but you cannot buy at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience." Customer have not even been allowed to put in backorders.

TJX Companies did not explain its decision to limit orders, but it could be linked to FedEx's recent request to retailers. The shipping giant asked about two dozens retailers, including Kohl's and Abercrombie & Fitch, to limit the number of shipments, the Wall Street Journal reports. FedEx has been overwhelmed due to the increased number of online shoppers during the pandemic. The report did not include TJX though.