User Records Hilarious Way to Get More Tinder Matches

For all those Tinder users out there trying to figure out how to get more matches, one particular user on the social dating app is here to show you the trick.

In a comical new video, a tech wizard reveals how to beat the system. The clip shows a user opening the app on a laptop and automatically “swiping right” on all the women that come across the screen.

For those who aren’t familiar with Tinder, when you swipe right on a person’s profile that means that you liked what you saw. If they swipe right on your photo then the two of you match and can then message one another.

After uploading the video to YouTube over the weekend, the clip has already been viewed more than 21,210 times. Several viewers took to the comments section to share their reaction to the humorous Tinder hack.

“What kinda witchcraft makes you have tinder on a desktop/laptop?” one person commented.

It’s fair to say that the higher-ups at Tinder would frown upon this user’s approach, especially given the new measures to cut down on inappropriate behavior on the app in recent weeks.

The company has introduced the anti-harassment feature, “Menprovement Iniative,” in order to protect women. Many women on Tinder have experienced threats of sexual assault and abuse and the company is attempting to cut down on inappropriate messages.

Tinder now has “Reactions,” which are animated responses only available to female users that allow them to essentially “throw a virtual martini in the face of a user who is bothering them, or send a sarcastic eye roll,” according to The Guardian.

Of all the dating apps available, Tinder has ranked as one of the most popular with about 50 million users a month.