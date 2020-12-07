'Tim Apple' Trends on Twitter After Ivanka Trump Brags on Dad Donald Trump's Visit to Apple HQ

"Tim Apple" began trending on Twitter Monday morning after Ivanka Trump bragged about her father’s 2019 visit to Apple's Austin, Texas campus. President Donald Trump visited the location in November of 2019 and toured the campus alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook, whom he notoriously called "Tim Apple" by mistake.

A year after the visit, and as her father continues to contest the results of the 2020 election, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to boast about the economy. In her tweet, she wrote that her father "created the most robust and inclusive economy in history" and shared throwback photos to her father's Apple visit, "where we saw those beautiful words 'Made in the USA' stamped on a new line of computers." While Trump urged a "[pledge to American workers]," her tweet got quite a different reaction, with many responding in reference to "Tim Apple."

President @realDonaldTrump created the most robust and inclusive economy in 🇺🇸 history. 📸: Throwback to our visit to Apple’s new plant in TX w/ @tim_cook last year where we saw those beautiful words “Made in the USA” stamped on a new line of computers. #PledgetoAmericasWorkers pic.twitter.com/ifzXgjRy54 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 7, 2020

The president had made the name mishap in March of 2019 when he hosted an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, with Cook in attendance. Sitting beside Cook at the meeting, Trump said, "We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple." That moment immediately went viral, with the president attempting to clear the air in a later tweet in which he said he "quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words." He also slammed the "fake news," who he said was "disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!"

Since that slip-up, "Tim Apple" has trended on Twitter almost whenever a member of the Trump family mentions Apple or its CEO, Cook. Trump's Monday morning tweet was unsurprisingly no different. Scroll down to see some of the "Tim Apple" tweets now appearing on the social media platform.