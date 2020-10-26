Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Called Him George, But Twitter Remembers Trump's Tim Apple Gaffe
President Donald Trump may be criticizing his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for an apparent name gaffe, but social media isn’t one to forget the president's own past mistakes. After Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to mock Biden for calling him "George," social media recalled the moment in 2019 during which the president called Apple CEO Tim Cook "Tim Apple."
In his Monday morning tweet, Trump blasted Biden, writing that the Democratic nominee "called me George yesterday" as Biden was speaking during the virtual "I Will Vote" concert. The president, who has long brought up questions regarding Biden's mental capacity, said that Biden "couldn't remember my name." He went on to blast the "fake news" for "covering up" the moment.
Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020
The tweet, as with most of the president's remarks, generated plenty of responses. While some simply seized the moment to critique topics for which they believe the president has failed, such as his coronavirus response, others took the opportunity to bring to light Trump's own past mix-ups, most notably when he referred incorrectly referred to Cook as "Tim Apple."
:Tim Apple has entered the chat: https://t.co/tZdh85Q0xn— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 26, 2020
"Tim Apple" https://t.co/sEGQh0qFlh— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 26, 2020
That gaffe had come in March of 2019 when the president hosted an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, with Cook in attendance. Sitting beside Cook at the meeting, Trump said, "We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple."prevnext
Hey George! Remember that time you called Tim Cook “Tim Apple”? to “save time”? Good times 😆 https://t.co/DzWJnUcYrn— SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ (@SassyCanadianCk) October 26, 2020
This is coming from the guy who called Tim Cook Tim Apple .. pic.twitter.com/u6SOEQL7uh— Balu Santhosh (@balusanth) October 26, 2020
The gaffe immediately caught social media's attention, with many people at the time flocking to Twitter to react in disbelief. One person, apparently in disbelief, simply asked, "Is he for real?"prevnext
We hear you Tim Apple. https://t.co/ReD6wBhapK— Dennis of Texas (@independant1492) October 26, 2020
Tell it to Tim Apple.— Ronn Cort (@ronn2pints) October 26, 2020
As discussion surrounding the gaffe continued, the president eventually took to social media in an attempt to clarify the mistake. In a tweet, he "quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words." He went on to slam the "fake news," who he said was "disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!"prevnext
Remember, Tim Apple?
Also, does this news cartel have insurance cus I am worried about losing mine soon. https://t.co/tG51JdacpE— Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) October 26, 2020
The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree, or should that be phone? #TimApple #TimCook 🍎🌳📱 https://t.co/6UBCU2h3If— Conner Kacperski (@ConnerKacperski) October 26, 2020
Thankfully, Cook didn't seem to take much offense. In fact, he even seemed to find the humor in the moment, and shortly after the mixup, Cook briefly changed his name on social media to "Tim Apple."prevnext
Wait till I tell Tim Apple about this https://t.co/wM4HkEGlZ7— Windom URL (@JTMadman93) October 26, 2020
Okay "Tim Apple".
Projection. Projection. Projection.
Now #VOTE to end this. https://t.co/PQuQNhxKUg— TaiLotus🥂 (@tnycngozi) October 26, 2020
Just months later, in August, Cook even joined Trump for dinner. In a tweet, the president announced, "having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!"prevnext
Dude, you're really going to lose if all you have is "the other guy is more stupid than me."
Tim Apple, Rick Gates, Melanie, and Melanie's son would like a word.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 26, 2020
You:— Sarah Bellum (@JTlovesDexter) October 26, 2020
Tim Cook > Tim Apple
Matt Gaetz > Rick Gates
Barron > Melania's son
Of course, as many on social media pointed out, Cook wasn't the only name the president has mixed up. He previously called Lockheed Martin's CEO Marillyn Hewson "Marillyn Lockheed," and, according to USA Today, even once referred to John Bolton as "Mike Bolton."prevnext
Remember calling Tim Cook as Tim Apple?@realDonaldTrump, your point a finger at @JoeBiden but 3 point at you.. https://t.co/hkgjBibwoY— Joseph (@itsWangondu) October 26, 2020
Tim Apple and The Prince of Whales say hello. https://t.co/LNggoZMp8k— Leo Jai™ (@lionheartleojai) October 26, 2020
As for Biden, the gaffe came as he was speaking during the virtual "I Will Vote" concert. Making the case for his election, according to the New York Post, Biden said, "Four more years of George, um, George, gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected, we’re gonna be in a different world."prev