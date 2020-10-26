Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Called Him George, But Twitter Remembers Trump's Tim Apple Gaffe

President Donald Trump may be criticizing his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for an apparent name gaffe, but social media isn’t one to forget the president's own past mistakes. After Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to mock Biden for calling him "George," social media recalled the moment in 2019 during which the president called Apple CEO Tim Cook "Tim Apple."

In his Monday morning tweet, Trump blasted Biden, writing that the Democratic nominee "called me George yesterday" as Biden was speaking during the virtual "I Will Vote" concert. The president, who has long brought up questions regarding Biden's mental capacity, said that Biden "couldn't remember my name." He went on to blast the "fake news" for "covering up" the moment.

Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

The tweet, as with most of the president's remarks, generated plenty of responses. While some simply seized the moment to critique topics for which they believe the president has failed, such as his coronavirus response, others took the opportunity to bring to light Trump's own past mix-ups, most notably when he referred incorrectly referred to Cook as "Tim Apple."