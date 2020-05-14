'Tiger King': Joe Exotic's Legal Team Driving Bus to White House Asking Donald Trump for Pardon

Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage's legal team is ready to take on the White House! Shortly after Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness became all the talk, Maldonado-Passage started using his platform to reach out to President Trump for a pardon after being incarcerated. Now, he's gathered an entire legal team to fight for him by continuing his request from Trump in hopes of getting out of prison sooner rather than later.

According to a video posted by TMZ, Eric Love, who is a private investigator, will be leading his legal team. The group will be riding in a big bus that has Maldonado-Passage's face all over it as they request Trump to reconsider his case, claiming that he was not the one responsible for trying to kill Carole Baskin, but also claiming that he was framed. Not only will they be asking for a pardon, they'll be appealing his conviction and moving forward with a malicious prosecution lawsuit against several others who were involved in his trial.

"This lawsuit has been filed in the name of Justice, The Trump Administration must be made aware of the Overreach, perjury, abuse of power and failure to uphold the Oath of their position which is truth and Justice for all," a statement for a plea of clemency read on his Facebook page. "The Agencies and its counter parts have abused the system for a private agenda. The Director Dan Ashe used his Government position to create an illegal monopoly with the AZA and shut down hard working American businesses for self gain. I have been illegally charged with these crimes and the Trump administration, the United States Department of Interior along with the Federal Wildlife service must be held accountable for what they have done to me, my parents and my family, along with my animals. Thank you and please share."

Hopefully a second time will be the charm for Maldonado-Passage, because not long ago, President Trump didn't even know the former zoo owner was trying to get his attention. When Trump was made aware of what he was requesting by a reporter during a press briefing, he simply said that he'll "take a look" after admitting that he had no idea any of this was going on in the first place. Currently, he's asking the President to excuse his 19 federal charges, which also came at the same time he filed a $94 million lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as, his former business partner Jeff Lowe and James Garretson — who was a confidential informant for the prosecution. Whether his move this time will be successful in gaining Trump's attention, only time will tell.