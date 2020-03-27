‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Wants One Major Thing From Donald Trump, and a Massive Amount of Money

Netflix's new docuseries Tiger King has taken the internet by storm with social media users crazed about it. However, star Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage is pleading for his freedom and requesting millions on top of that. The 57-year-old is requesting that President Donald Trump excuse the 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire he's got tagged to his name, and Maldonado-Passage has also filed a $94 million dollar lawsuit against the US Fish and Wildlife Service, his former business partner Jeff Lowe and James Garretson who was a confidential informant for the prosecution.

He's accusing both Lowe and Garretson of using the zoo "as a front for credit card fraud, ID theft, mail fraud, illegal drugs, human trafficking, and selling tiger parts." He further explained that he abandoned the zoo out of fear for he and Passage. According to Pajiba, his press statement and plea for clemency is written on his Facebook.

"This lawsuit has been filed in the name of Justice, The Trump Administration must be made aware of the Overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the Oath of their position which is truth and Justice for all," the statement starts. "The Agencies and its counter parts have abused the system for a private agenda. The Director Dan Ashe used his Government position to creat[e] an illegal monopoly with the AZA and shut down hard working American businesses for self gain. I have been illegally charged with these crimes and the Trump Administration, the United States Department of Interior along with[t] the Federal Wildlife service must be held accountable for what they have done to me, my parents and my family, along with my animals. Thank you and please share."

Maldonado-Passage is suing on 14 counts that include, Misleading a Grand Jury, Perjury, Conspiracy To Commit Perjury, False Arrest, False Imprisonment, Malicious Persecution, Loss of Personal Property, Pain and Suffering, Mental Anguish, Selective Enforcement, Misrepresentation of the Endangered Species Act, Violating Federal Defendants Oath of Office, and the death of his mother Shirley Schreibvogel. He claims that his imprisonment and the seizing of his property aided in her death since he would have been her main caretaker. He also suggests she may have been murdered "by overdose" claiming it was done so no one would stand in his former business partner's way while trying to claim the animals and zoo.

Fans who have seen the new series are already familiar with he and animal rights activist Carole Baskin's feud. However, despite their back-and-forth over the years and after he was convicted of attempting to kill through a murder-for-hire, Baskin was not found of the list of people he's suing.