Tide Pods Launch a New Food Craze From Doughnuts to Pizza

If you’re tempted to eat those colorful orange and blue Tide Pods, don’t — they are poisonous. Besides, a few restaurants are serving better orange-and-blue alternatives.

Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn is now making Tide Pod pizza pic.twitter.com/nG4yWyzn0I — julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) January 18, 2018

Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn has introduced PIEd Pods, little pieces of crust stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. They topped them with melted, dyed “for that hypnotic pizzaz” cheese.

“We’re concerned about the youths,” the Vinnie’s team wrote. “They’re eating laundry detergent pods. We needed to do something. Our Pied Pods have that bright, alluring colors that youths crave BUT are 100% edible and 100% not poison. Plus they’re delicious.”

Instagram actually took their photo down, but Vinnie’s got around that by posting screenshots of all the media coverage they got.

“Welp, it’s been removed again by Instagram. But check out some of these stories being written about us and our attempt to offer an ‘edible alternative,’” the restaurant’s team wrote.

Vinnie’s co-owner Sean Berthiaume told ABC7 that the Pied Pods were initially just a joke, but now he is willing to make them for anyone who orders them.

“It blew up, and we’re getting tons of calls about them and so we make them for whoever wants them. I don’t foresee it becoming a permanent thing but as long as people want me to make it for them, I will,” Berthiaume told ABC7.

Meanwhile in Missouri, the Hurts Donut Company is getting in on the trend, with blue and orange-frosted donuts.

“Stop eating laundry detergent! Laundry Detergent = Not Food. Donuts = Food,” the owners wrote on Facebook. “We will even fill them for you. With FOOD. Not laundry detergent.”

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

Procter and Gamble, Tide’s parent company, has been scrambling for weeks to make sure people know that it is dangerous to eat Tide Pods. They enlisted Patriots star Rob Gronkowski to star in a PSA and asked YouTube to pull videos of people taking the Tide Pod Challenge.

“Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they’re used safely in millions of households every day,” the company said earlier this month. “They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke.”

Photo credit: Twitter/ Julia Reinstein