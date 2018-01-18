Man Decides to Vape a Tide Pod and It Does Not End Well

The Tide Pod Challenge, which is dangerous to your health, has already been pushed to the limit. But one guy tried to push the envelope even further by vaping a tide pod.

The people behind the Vape Tricks Instagram posted a video of a guy playing tricks with vape smoke. They have since deleted the video, although it still exists at Viral Thread.

At the start of the clip, the man squeezes out the soap from a tide pod and tries to vape. Needless to say, it ends with him coughing out smoke, instead of blowing out the artsy rings that follow in the rest of the video.

In recent days, the “Tide Pod Challenge” has gone viral, with teenagers trying to eat pods intended to clean laundry. Doctors and Procter & Gamble, Tide’s parent company, have pleaded with parents to make sure teens do not do this.

“I think it’s kind of foolish because number one, I think most of the problem comes from the coating itself. If you look at data for liquid soap ingestion, just liquid soap ingestion by itself doesn’t cause too many problems,” St. Vincent Health’s Dr. Joe Krug told Fox 59 in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

“So you’ll get burns to the skin, burns to the eye, a lot of problems that are more severe burns to the respiratory tract, burns to the esophagus,” Krug explained.

P&G also issued a statement, noting that the pods are used safely in “millions of households everyday” and urging people not to eat them.

“Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they’re used safely in millions of households every day,” the company said. “They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke.”

The company also asked YouTube to take down videos of people taking the Tide Pod Challenge. Google told CNN they plan to comply.

“YouTube’s Community Guidelines prohibit content that’s intended to encourage dangerous activities that have an inherent risk of physical harm,” a Google spokesperson told CNN. “We work to quickly remove flagged videos that violate our policies.”

On Tuesday, the American Association of Poison Control Centers also warned people about the dangers of eating the packets.

“The ‘laundry packet challenge’ is neither funny nor without serious health implications,” Stephen Kaminski, JD, AAPCC CEO and Executive Director, said in a statement. “The intentional misuse of these products poses a real threat to the health of individuals. We have seen a large spike in single-load laundry packet exposures among teenagers since these videos have been uploaded.”

