3 People Shot in Manhattan Near Empire State Building

Police and emergency responders at the scene of a shooting on 31st Street in Midtown on Sunday evening. 3 people were shot about 2 blocks south of the Empire State Building. Police were searching for a gunman who ran off after the shooting. pic.twitter.com/un4ua7EYcX — 🇺🇸 Trump Russia™ 🇷🇺 (@TrumpEra_2017) January 21, 2018

Three people were shot just blocks away from the Empire State Building in Manhattan Sunday afternoon outside a liquor store.

According to NBC New York, the people were shot at around 4:45 p.m. local time near the intersection of West 31st Street and Broadway. Police said there was “some sort of argument” between the parties. A witness told the outlet that one of the victims fell to the ground.

UPDATE: Police say they’re searching for at least one gunman after three people were shot in Midtown https://t.co/SvA0ffSAn8 pic.twitter.com/q0jrrRX5Zp — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 21, 2018

A Fire Department of New York spokesperson told AM New York that the shooting happened in front of the Hyatt Herald Square New York, and that two men were seen fleeing north on Fifth Avenue.

The New York Post reports that the victims were in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and taken to Bellevue Hospital. Authorities are still searching for the suspects.

Pix11 reports that the identities of the victims was not available.