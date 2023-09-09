Three-Legged Bear Breaks Into Florida Home, Drinks White Claws

A local furry character was caught on camera in Lake Mary, Florida recently, finding its way into a home and treating itself to a frosty beverage. According to WKRN, the three-legged bear known by locals as Tripod ended up getting into the home drinking all of the owner's White Claw, and eating some snacks.

Josaury Faneite-Diglio discovered her hungry guest after a security camera notification hit her phone around 5 p.m. in the evening. While she wasn't home at the time, her 13-year-old son Joseph and the family dog, Bruno, were present. He had learned there was a bear in the house after Bruno was barking and he saw Tripod had made his own door in the screen around the family's patio.

"Oh my God. I've never been this close to a bear," the teen can be heard in the video of the incident, watching as the bear opens the fridge. "Once I saw him open the fridge, I got scared that he could open the doors to the houses."

Faneite-Diglio said the bear was after some fish food that was left next to their fish tank, then went to the bar to wash down what it had eaten in the kitchen. If anything is true, we learned the type of drinker a bear can become when left to their own devices.

"He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favorite flavor is mango and strawberry," she told WESH. Experts don't think the bear entered looking for the booze over food, but there is also the desire of bears to bite and taste their food before diving in. "Bears will test foods and bite cans to drink what's inside," a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. "We do not believe that bears choose cans that are filled with alcohol, it is likely just a random search to test what is inside."

According to the family, this is the second time the bear has made its way into their home and through the screen. With that in mind, they also admitted they don't have fear of the animal.

"I was not scared because we know the bear really well. He lives here; we respect their habitat as much as we can," Faneite-Diglio told the outlet. Florida officials also don't plan on catching Tripod. If anything, that Tripod only got to the unsecured fridge behind a screen and did not break into the house's living quarters. Officials stress that if this were to happen, it should be reported immediately.