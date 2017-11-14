3 Dead in Shooting at California Elementary School

At least three people are dead after a shooting in Northern California on Tuesday, KHSL reports.

Deputies were alerted to a shooting in Rancho Tehama Reserve at around 8 a.m. before the shooter moved to Rancho Tehama Elementary School. Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, said that while no one was killed at the school, a “number” of students were shot.

The suspected shooter was shot and killed by authorities. At least three children and one adult were brought to Enloe Medical Center in Chico, California.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston spoke to reporters near the scene, sharing that about 100 law enforcement personnel were working at least five crime scenes in the area. He said that the school has been cleared and students have been transported to a safe location.

“It’s a really sad day for us in Tehama County, really,” Johnston said.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @CecileJuliette