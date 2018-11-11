Thousand Oaks Shooter Ian Long Was Never Treated for PTSD, Marines Say

The Marine Corps reportedly has no record of Ian Long reaching out for mental health treatment before he committed the deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks, California last week.

Long was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has served in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. He left the U.S. Military in 2013, and was entitled to healthcare, including mental health services. Former neighbors as well as a classmate claimed he suffered from crippling PTSD, but according to TMZ, the military has no record of this diagnosis.

According a spokesperson for the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, Long was never enrolled in his healthcare or benefits at all. This could simply mean that Long had insurance through another source, but it left the military with no record of his status.

The VA treats veterans for everything from combat injuries to lingering mental health struggles and any other maladies that may come up. If Long had reached out to the department for help, he could have gotten more specified treatment than he would have received elsewhere. As it stands, there is still no word on whether he got mental health treatment of any kind.

Judging by his final social media post, Long hoped for people to speculate about his mental health after the attack. He took to Facebook in the midst of his massacre, apparently not expecting to survive.

“I hope people call me insane,” he reportedly wrote. “Wouldn’t that just be a big ball of irony? Yeah… I’m insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is ‘hopes and prayers…’ or ‘keep you in my thoughts…’ every time… and wonder why these keep happening…”

Authorities believe Long was carrying out a personal grudge at the Borderline Bar & Grill last Wednesday. He was a regular at the establishment, though he was known to keep to himself, usually sitting alone at the bar. On Wednesday, he took 12 lives using a handgun before turning it on himself as police arrived.

According to a report by USA Today, forensic teams are still examining the scene of the shooting, even as most of Thousand Oaks has been evacuated due to wildfires closing in. They are expected to continue until Tuesday. Ultimately the Borderline Bar & Grill hopes to reopen, according to its website.

“We understand there has been discussion about a potential gathering at the Borderline venue to remember the victims of Wednesday night’s event,” a statement read. “At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and there is no event planned on or near the Borderline facility until further notice per law enforcement.”

“We are working together with local officials and organizations to plan an upcoming, offsite event to honor and remember the lives of those we lost. We ask that you please respect law enforcement and their teams as the investigation continues. Please check back with us for updates in the near future,” the statement concluded.